Max Healthcare Institute Q2 PAT Up 58.73 % to ₹ 554 Cr

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Friday reported a 58.73 % rise in network profit after tax (PAT) to ₹ 554 crore on the September quarter, boosted by a favourable tax impact of merger of two arms.

The company had posted a network profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 349 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.

The PAT for the quarter includes favourable tax impact of ₹ 149 crore arising from the merger of CRL and JHL, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, it added.

Network gross revenue was at ₹ 2,692 crore, up 21 % year-on-year, the statement said.

"Integration of newly acquired Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida (erstwhile Jaypee Hospital) is nearly complete," Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

Commissioning of brownfield capacities at Max Mohali, Nanavati-Max and Max Smart is underway and operating leverage from the same will start reflecting in the financial and operating metrics soon, he added.

Published At:
