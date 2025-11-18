India's GDP Growth May Cross 7.5% In Q2, Says SBI Research Report

"In the continuum of the good numbers from festive-led sales, the percentage of leading indicators in consumption and demand across agriculture, industry, and services showing acceleration has increased to 83 per cent in Q2 from 70% in Q1. Based on the estimated model, we obtain a nowcast of real GDP growth of about 7.5% in Q2FY26 with the possibility of an upside surprise," said the report by SBI's economic research department.