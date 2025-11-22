  1. home
FSSAI Asks States To Remove Fruit-Based Beverages, Other Drinks Being Sold Under ORS Brand From Mkts

Food regulator FSSAI has asked states to remove fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks and electrolyte drinks being sold deceptively under the product or brand name ORS from retail markets, according to sources

PTI
Food regulator FSSAI has asked states to remove fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks and electrolyte drinks being sold deceptively under the product or brand name ORS from retail markets, according to sources.

Last month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had directed all food business operators to immediately stop using the word 'ORS' (Oral Rehydration Solution) in their labelling and advertisements, calling such practices misleading to consumers.

In a letter dated November 19, FSSAI has written to all food commissioners in states and Union Territories for "immediate removal of misleading and deceptively" named fruit-based beverages, ready to serve drinks, electrolyte drinks and energy drinks being sold in the brand/product name containing terms 'ORS' from retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

The regulator pointed out that these deceptive products are still being sold in the retail market, which violates its October order.

In its October 14 order, the food regulator had clarified that the use of the term 'ORS' in trademarked names or in the naming of any food products - even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix - constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI's last month order withdraws earlier directives issued in July 2022 and February 2024 that had permitted the use of the term 'ORS' on food labels, subject to a declaration or warning stating that "the product is not an ORS formula as recommended by WHO".

