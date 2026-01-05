Bandhan Bank Loans Grow 10% to ₹1.45 Lakh Crore in Dec Quarter; Deposits up 11%

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Sunday reported a 10 % year-on-year growth in its loans and advances, totalling ₹1,45,227 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The bank had reported loans and advances worth ₹1,32,019 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
According to the provisional business update submitted to the stock exchanges, the bank's total deposits rose by 11.1% to ₹156,723 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹141,002 crore as of December 31, 2024.
On a sequential basis, however, total deposits saw a marginal decline of 0.9% from ₹ 1,58,075 crore in September 2025 quarter.
The bank's retail franchise continued to show strength, with retail deposits (including CASA) increasing by 17.2% year-on-year to ₹1,13,420 crore. Retail term deposits witnessed a sharp surge of 35.8%, reaching ₹70,690 crore as against ₹52,063 crore in the year-ago period.
Consequently, the share of retail deposits in the total deposit bucket improved to 72.37% from 68.65% a year ago.
However, the lender's low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits declined by 4.5% to ₹ 42,730 crore, down from ₹44,735 crore in the December 2024 quarter. This led to a contraction in the CASA ratio to 27.26%, compared to 31.73% in the same period last year and 27.97% in the preceding September quarter.
Bulk deposits also saw a decrease of 2.0 per cent year-on-year, standing at Rs 43,303 crore. The ratio of bulk to total term deposits stood at 37.99% as of December 31, 2025, showing a significant reduction from 45.92% in the corresponding period last year.
On the operational front, Bandhan Bank reported an improvement in its pan-bank collection efficiency. The overall collection efficiency (excluding NPAs) stood at 98.1% for the month of December 2025, up from 97.8% in September 2025.
The Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) segment saw its collection efficiency rise to 98.0 per cent in December from 97.5% in September. Non-EEB segments maintained a steady efficiency of 98.3%.
The bank's liquidity position remained comfortable with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) standing at approximately 149.14% as of December 31.