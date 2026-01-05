Bandhan Bank Loans Grow 10% to ₹1.45 Lakh Crore in Dec Quarter; Deposits up 11%

However, the lender's low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits declined by 4.5% to ₹ 42,730 crore, down from ₹44,735 crore in the December 2024 quarter. This led to a contraction in the CASA ratio to 27.26%, compared to 31.73% in the same period last year and 27.97% in the preceding September quarter.