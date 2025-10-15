Stock Mix-up: Huge Surge in LG Balakrishnan Shares After Investors Confuse it with LG Electronics

As a result of that mix-up, the DVR shares saw outsized intra-day spikes in volume and price, often reversing later in the day after traders realised their mistake.



One of the most striking glaring global examples of mistaken identity in the stock markets occurred during the early months of the Covid pandemic. Investors confused Zoom Technologies, a defunct Chinese mobile firm, with Zoom Video Communications, the popular video conferencing platform. As retail investors rushed to buy shares after the surge in videoconferencing demand, many mistakenly bought shares of Zoom Tech instead of Zoom Video.



Such frenzied purchases sent the wrong stock soaring nearly 1,800% in few weeks thereby forcing US regulators to step in and temporarily suspend trading in Zoom Technologies.