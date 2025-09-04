How Much the Govt Will Lose Due to GST Rate Rationalisation & How it Plans to Meet the Shortfall

The note dated August 18 said the central government could offset the revenue shortfall by utilising compensation cess collections and the cess fund by amending or repealing the GST (Compensation to States) Act in Parliament, post consultation with the GST Council, or through the Finance Bill. It could also tap surplus marketing margins of OMCs through higher excise duties while keeping retail prices unchanged. Further, it said the government could use funds from select schemes such as those for R&D or AI projects.