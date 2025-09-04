The council approved a major rationalisation of the GST structure, doing away with the existing four-rate system into two slabs, 18% and 5%, alongside a 40% de-merit rate on select goods and services. As part of this revamp, taxes on almost all food categories including biscuits, instant noodles, nutritional products, namkeen, instant coffee, chocolates, ice cream, fruit juices, sauces and cheese, were reduced to 5% from the previous 12% or 18%. Similarly, personal care essentials such as soaps, shampoos, hair oils and toothpaste also saw their GST rates cut to 5% from 18%.