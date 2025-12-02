India’s Gross GST Collection Stands at ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in November, Revenue Growth at Slowest Pace Since Pandemic

November's net GST collection was 1.52 lakh crore, a 1.3% increase year-on-year, incorporating a 2.3% decline in domestic revenue. The year-to-date net revenue has gone up to 1.27 lakh crore at a stable rate of 7.3% growth year-on-year. The net revenue from the compensation cess has also decreased steeply from 12,950 crore in November the previous year to 4,006 crore, a 69% drop. The cess is meant to serve as a temporary compensatory aid for the states as they adapt to the GST system.