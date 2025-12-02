India’s Gross GST Collection Stands at ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in November, Revenue Growth at Slowest Pace Since Pandemic

India’s gross GST collection slowed to ₹1.7 lakh crore in November, marking the weakest annual growth (0.7%) since the pandemic period, despite a slight month-on-month uptick.
Net GST revenue rose 1.3% to ₹1.52 lakh crore, while domestic collections fell 2.3%.
State-wise performance remained mixed, with major states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh posting declines.
India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection fell to a one-year low at ₹1.7 lakh crore in November 2025, accruing the slowest pace of revenue growth in the pandemic period. Gross GST receipts, which were 0.7% year-on-year, suggested subdued consumption growth trends and the early signs of an economic slowdown, which were released in provisional data on Monday. On one level, there is an upward collection trend at 1.69 lakh crore in October of the previous month.
November's net GST collection was 1.52 lakh crore, a 1.3% increase year-on-year, incorporating a 2.3% decline in domestic revenue. The year-to-date net revenue has gone up to 1.27 lakh crore at a stable rate of 7.3% growth year-on-year. The net revenue from the compensation cess has also decreased steeply from 12,950 crore in November the previous year to 4,006 crore, a 69% drop. The cess is meant to serve as a temporary compensatory aid for the states as they adapt to the GST system.
The month of October 2025 showcased better performance as there has been a rise of 4.6% in the gross GST collection reaching ₹1.95 lakh crore as compared to ₹1.87 lakh crore in the previous year's corresponding month. During the period of April to November 2025, the total gross receips totalled ₹14.75 lakh crore, reflecting a robust 8.9% year-on-year growth.
State-wise data for November highlighted uneven performance. Among major states, Maharashtra (3%), Karnataka (5%), and Kerala (7%) reported moderate growth. However, several industrial and consumption-heavy states recorded declines — including Gujarat (-7%), Tamil Nadu (-4%), Uttar Pradesh (-7%), Madhya Pradesh (-8%), and West Bengal (-3%). Overall, northeastern states performed relatively better. Union Territories also showed mixed trends, with Andaman & Nicobar Islands reporting a 9% rise in collections, while Lakshadweep posted a steep 85% contraction.
Economists caution that GST receipts may soften further in the coming months as economic momentum gradually stabilises. Manufacturing activity has already shown signs of cooling, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) easing to a nine-month low of 56.6 in November, signalling early indications of a slowdown, according to a Moneycontrol report.