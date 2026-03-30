WTO Eyes Extension of Global E-Commerce Tariff Ban, India Pushes Back

Experts have also said that the term "electronic transmissions" is still not clear, and it could mean anything from downloading software to new technologies like 3D printing files and AI-driven services. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says that clearer rules are needed to deal with taxes, data governance and value creation in the digital economy. Countries like India think that keeping regulatory flexibility is important for dealing with these uncertainties and making sure that trade commitments are in line with national development goals in a world that is becoming more digital.