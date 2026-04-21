What’s Holding Back India-UK Investment Treaty Despite FTA Push

"The BIT with the UK is not happening because there are some clauses that are a concern for us," the official said. "One issue that comes up is taxation, and we keep saying we want a complete carve-out of taxation; we can't touch taxation in BITs, so that becomes a sticking point. Then there is MFN status, which they keep asking for. MFN is a trade concept, so why do we need it in a BIT? Neither side has taken up the issue of the BIT."