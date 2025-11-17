Trump Says He Supports Bill That Can Sanction Russia’s Trading Partners

Trump backs a Senate bill that would allow the US to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries trading with Russia, including energy imports.
The move could significantly impact India and China, the largest buyers of Russian oil, and intensify pressure to cut purchases.
India has begun diversifying oil sources but says consumer interest will guide policy.
US President Donald Trump said he supports proposed Senate legislation that would sanction countries engaged in trade partnerships with Russia, offering the strongest indication yet that he backs the months-long effort to curb Moscow’s oil revenues.
“The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough—sanctioning, etcetera—on any country doing business with Russia,” Trump said Sunday. “We may add Iran to that,” he added, without elaborating.
The bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries that purchase energy from Moscow and are not actively supporting Ukraine. If passed, the measure could trigger major trade disruptions for China and India, the largest buyers of Russian energy.
Strong Western Push to End the War in Ukraine
Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have pushed for legislation to punish Russia for its ongoing war. Trump has been attempting to pressure President Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire in the four-year-long conflict, and has tried to mediate peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
However, Putin has shown no sign of ending the war, with Trump failing to sway him even after hosting a summit in Alaska.
What Is the Bill About?
Media reports earlier noted that the sanctions bill currently has 84 co-sponsors and seeks to pressure countries such as India and China to scale down purchases of Russian oil and other goods, in an effort to weaken Moscow’s oil-driven economy that the West says is fueling the conflict.
How Will India Be Impacted?
Indian refiners—both state-owned and private—have already begun looking for alternative markets in West Asia for crude purchases. India imports around 80% of its daily energy requirements. Since September, data shows a significant reduction in India’s demand for Russian oil, and Trump has repeatedly claimed that India is preparing to halt imports from Moscow entirely.
However, the Indian government has said that “consumer interest” will guide any policy decision, as shifting to other suppliers could raise India’s import bill due to higher per-barrel prices.
Reports suggest that if the proposed bill becomes law, it could result in sweeping 500% tariffs on Indian products exported to the US. India is currently working to secure an India-US trade deal and reduce the 50% reciprocal tariff.