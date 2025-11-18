India-EU FTA Talks in Final Stage, Says Commerce Secretary; Tariff Reduction with US Also in Focus

India’s Diversification and Market Access Efforts

Meanwhile, the fourth round of FTA talks with Chile is expected next month, while negotiations with New Zealand have also entered the final stretch, with another round scheduled for December. “One part is the overall BTA negotiations with the US, which will take time. The first tranche will focus on reciprocal tariffs and related issues, and that package is near closure,” Moneycontrol quoted a Commerce Ministry official as saying.