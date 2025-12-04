Piyush Goyal Calls for Export Surge to Russia as India’s Share Still Below 2%, Moscow Shows Appetite for Buying Goods and Services

Piyush Goyal (Middle) with Maxim Oreshkin (Left), Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Russia, at Bharat Mandapam Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal

Piyush Goyal (Middle) with Maxim Oreshkin (Left), Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Russia, at Bharat Mandapam Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal