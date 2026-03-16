US Oil Executives Warn Trump About Hormuz, Says Disruption Could Keep Oil Above $100

Major US oil executives have warned US President Donald Trump’s administration that the energy crisis due to the ongoing war in Iran is likely to worsen, a Wall Street Journal report said. In a series of White House meetings last week, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, along with the chief executive officers of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, warned that disruptions to global energy trade in the Strait of Hormuz would continue to contribute to volatility in global energy markets.