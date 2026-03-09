G7 To Discuss Coordinated Emergency Oil Reserve Release Amid Surge in Oil Prices

The finance ministers of G7 countries will discuss a likely coordinated release of emergency petroleum reserves during a call on Monday amid a surge in oil prices following escalating tensions in West Asia, the Financial Times said in a report. The ministers will hold the emergency discussion later in the evening alongside Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), according to the report, citing sources. The talks are expected to focus on the possible impact of the ongoing war in Iran on global markets and crude oil prices.