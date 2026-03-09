India Win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: How Much Prize Money Champions Will Receive? Check Here

India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 by beating New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday
India made T20 history, winning their third Men’s T20 World Cup and second consecutive title
The International Cricket Council announced an $11 million prize pool, distributing it to teams by position
India lifted the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday after defeating New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
The result strengthened India’s place in T20 history. With this victory, India became the first team to win the Men’s T20 World Cup three times and also secured a second successive title in the tournament.
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India delivered a dominant performance in the final and posted a massive 255/5 after explosive top-order batting put New Zealand under immediate pressure in the high-scoring clash.
With the title secured, attention has now turned to the prize money that the players and teams will receive after the tournament.
How Much Prize Money Will Players Get?
The ICC had earlier announced a total $11 million prize for the tournament, which was shared among teams according to their final positions.
India, as the tournament champions, will receive $2.34 million in prize money for winning the title. The reward recognises the team’s strong run in the competition and their dominant performance in the final.
New Zealand, who finished as runners-up after losing the final, will take home $1.17 million. The teams that lost in the semi-finals will each receive $675,000 as part of the prize distribution.
Teams finishing between fifth and eighth place will earn $270,000, while those placed between ninth and twelfth will receive $135,000 each. Teams ranked between thirteenth and twentieth will receive $112,500.
The ICC also introduced financial rewards for match victories during the tournament. Each match win earned a team $31,154.
How India Progressed?
India opened the tournament with a narrow win over the United States and followed it with another victory against Namibia keeping the on track.
India then soon showed its strength with a convincing victory over Pakistan in Colombo, which secured qualification for the Super 8 stage. The team went on to win all four group matches to move ahead in the tournament.
South Africa then handed India a heavy defeat in their first Super 8 match, putting the team under pressure. The loss meant India needed wins in the remaining matches to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.
India bounced back with important victories over Zimbabwe and West Indies to reach the knockout stage. The team then beat England in the semi-final before defeating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad to win the title.