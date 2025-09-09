The Trump administration could be forced to refund billions of dollars collected from American companies if the Court upholds the lower court ruling that struck down the tariffs. Speaking to NBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that it might be a possibility and indicated the enormous fiscal and political implications of the case. He also pointed out at a backup plan and his remarks at this time indicate that the Trump administration is getting ready for a possible setback at the apex Court.



As the deadline for October 14 comes near and the Supreme Court is expected to give a decision by September 10 on whether it will hear the case, the outcome could have a huge impact not only on Trump’s trade legacy but also in terms of understanding the limits of presidential power in economic policy. The setback can also lead to huge reputational loss for the President globally, especially after his harsh tariffs on all major trading partners of the US.