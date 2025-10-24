India’s Private Sector Activity Loses Steam Amid Weak Demand and Tariff Strain

"The HSBC flash manufacturing PMI picked up a tad, likely on the back of GST rate cuts which are buoying domestic demand and curbing cost pressures. New orders and output, both, are above the average Jan-Jul levels. However, the drag from US tariff continues to show up in new export orders and future optimism, which remain below the Jan-Jul levels,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.