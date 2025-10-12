China Accuses US of 'Double Standard' Over Trump's 100% Tariff

China has accused the US of a “double standard” after President Trump announced a 100% tariff on China.
Trump also threatened to cancel an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The measures were in response to China’s new port fees on US ships, an antitrust probe into Qualcomm, and curbs on rare earth metal exports.
China's Ministry of Commerce accused the United States (US) of a “double standard” after President Donald Trump on Friday announced an additional 100% tariff on China, as well as export controls on “any and all critical software,” beginning November 1. Earlier in the day, he also threatened to cancel an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The announcement came in response to China imposing new port fees on US ships, launching an antitrust investigation into chip maker Qualcomm, and implementing sweeping new curbs on exports of rare earths and other critical materials.
"Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. Also, on November 1, we will impose export controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Responding to this, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday that China will take corresponding measures to safeguard its rights if the US persists in its actions.
"The U.S. remarks reflect a textbook ‘double standard.’ For a long time, the U.S. has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls, taken discriminatory actions against China, and imposed unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures on various products, including semiconductor equipment and chips," the statement added.
It further noted that the US has expanded its export controls to cover over 3,000 items, compared to China’s 900, and is enforcing a strict ‘de minimis’ rule with a 0% threshold. Beijing criticised these measures, saying they harm global supply chains and violate companies’ rights. Following recent trade talks in Madrid, the US imposed new restrictions, added Chinese firms to sanction lists, and broadened controls under the Affiliates Rule — moves China says undermine trade talks and damage its economic interests.
"Willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China. China’s position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it," the Chinese Commerce Minister said, urging the US to "promptly correct its wrong practices."
The ministry added, "If the U.S. insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."