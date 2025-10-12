China Accuses US of 'Double Standard' Over Trump's 100% Tariff

"Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. Also, on November 1, we will impose export controls on any and all critical software," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.