US Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump’s Tariffs; Here’s How the President Reacted

Trump used the powers given to the president under IEEPA to declare a national emergency on trade. He argued that a trade imbalance is harmful to US national security. The court, however, ruled that imposing tariffs is not within the president’s mandate and is a “core congressional power”. Additionally, in its 127-page ruling, the court said that the IEEPA “neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the President’s power to impose tariffs”, BBC reported. The court called Trump’s tariffs “invalid as contrary to law”.