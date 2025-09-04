“U.S. May Have to Unwind Trade Deals and Will Suffer”: Donald Trump Warns Amid Tariffs Case Moving to SC

As per experts, Trump’s comments on the cost of rescinding the tariffs were intended to convince the Supreme Court that removing the tariffs would unleash major economic chaos. According to a Reuters report, Ryan Majerus, a former senior US trade official who is now a partner with law firm King & Spalding, said it had been clear from the start that the trade deals with the EU and other trading partners were framework agreements that were subject to change, not fully fledged trade agreements.