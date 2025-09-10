Trump Asks EU to Hit India, China with 100% Tariffs to Pressurise Putin into Stopping Ukraine War

Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on India and China.
Move aims to increase pressure on Russia over Ukraine conflict.
Trump expects successful trade talks with India, plans call with Modi.
EU dependency on Russian energy complicates full sanction implementation strategy.
After hitting India hard with the 50% tariffs, US President Donald Trump has now asked the European Union to slam China and India with tariffs up to `100%, source aware of the matter said. This comes as a part of his efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, BBC reported.
According to report by the Financial Times, Trump made this demand first during a meeting between US and EU officials on Tuesday discussing options to increase economic pressure on Russia. This proposal comes at a time when ‘Trump attempts to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv and as Russia's strikes on Ukraine intensify.’
In a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Trump said that he plans to speak to Putin on a call this week or early next week.
Just few days back, Ukraine's main government building in Kyiv was struck by a Russian missile - in an attack that was seen as both symbolic and a major increase of aggression by the Kremlin. Over the weekend, attacks across the country marked the heaviest aerial bombardment on Ukraine since the war began. Additionally, Ukraine said Russian forces used at least 810 drones and 13 missiles.
More than 20 civilians were killed on Tuesday by a Russian glide bomb in the eastern Donbas region, as they queued to collect their pensions.
Following the weekend bombardment, Trump told reporters that he was "not happy with the whole situation" and threatened harsher sanctions on the Kremlin.
Earlier, the US president had threatened harsher measures against Russia, but not taken any action despite Putin ignoring his deadlines and threats of sanctions. Last month, a highly anticipated summit between the leaders in Alaska ended without a peace deal.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington was prepared to escalate economic pressure but needed stronger European backing. In addition to that, Trump said on Tuesday that the US and India were "continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers" between the two countries.
He plans to speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks and expects a "successful conclusion" to their trade talks, he posted on his Truth Social platform. Responding to the post, Modi echoed Trump's optimism that the talks would be successful and said the two countries were "close friends and natural partners."
"Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump," he added.
Trump's comments have been seen by some as the latest sign of a reconciliation between Washington and Delhi, after a collapse in their trade negotiations.
India and China are major buyers of Russian Oil however last month the US imposed a 50% tariff on goods from India, which included a 25% penalty for its transactions with Russia. Even though, the EU has said it would end its dependency on Russian energy, around 19% of its natural gas imports still come from Russia.
If the EU does impose the tariffs on China and India it would mark a change to its approach of attempting to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than trade levies.