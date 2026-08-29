The Last Mile of Healthcare Is 'Made in India'—If We Let It Be

A few months ago, I stood inside a district hospital in Champawat, a hill town in Uttarakhand, watching technicians commission India's indigenously built 1.5T superconducting MRI at that altitude. Patients from surrounding villages had, until then, travelled six to eight hours to Haldwani or Dehradun for a scan most of urban India takes for granted. Some postponed the trip. Some never made it. That gap — between what modern medicine can do and what most of India can reach — is what I have spent three decades trying to close, first at a multinational, and now building indigenous manufacturing capacity from the ground up.