Bihar Records First-Ever Structured Masoor Procurement; Over 100 Tonne Purchased So Far

Over 100 tonne of masoor dal have been procured at the minimum support price in Bihar under the first-ever structured pulses procurement initiative launched as part of the Aatmanirbhar Pulses Mission, the Union Food Ministry said on Thursday.
The procurement is being undertaken under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of PM-AASHA (Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan) Yojana, marking a significant step in the government's push towards self-reliance in pulse production.
In Chhattisgarh, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) procured 9,039 tonnes of chana and masoor, while the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) purchased 2,926 tonnes of the two pulses as of April 22, an official statement said.
Procurement in Chhattisgarh has gained momentum through digitised farmer registration on the E-Samyukti portal, backed by extensive awareness campaigns on the ground.
A network of 85 Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) centres is operational across districts including Dhamtari, Durg, Balod, Balodabazar, Raipur, Raigarh, and Sarangarh. Operations are set to be expanded to Sarguja, Kondagaon, and Koriya.
In Bihar, NCCF has initiated organised procurement of masoor for the first time, with storage being facilitated through Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA)-approved warehouses operated in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation.
The initiatives are part of the government's broader effort to strengthen the MSP-based procurement ecosystem, ensure better price realisation for farmers, and integrate them into formal supply chains. Expansion of digital platforms and procurement infrastructure is expected to improve transparency, efficiency, and outreach, officials said.
NAFED has said they remain committed to scaling up operations in both states — contributing to national food security, price stabilisation, and the broader objectives of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.