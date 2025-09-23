Tariff-Free but Still Falling: India’s US Exports Down 22% in 4 Months, Smartphones Lead the Slump

India's exports to the US, its largest trading partner, fell 22.2% between May and August this year, driven most notably by tariff-exempt sectors. A recent report from the New Delhi-based trade policy think tank Global Trade Research Initiative, or GTRI, Indian shipments to the US dropped from $8.8bn to $6.9bn during the period, as tariffs on many products surged from 10% to as high as 50%.