Adjourned Sine Die: Key Bills Passed in Parliament’s Winter Session

2. Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming Bill, 2025

The SHANTI Bill marks a structural shift in India’s nuclear sector and its policies by opening the civil nuclear energy sector to private companies. It repeals previous restrictive laws, which were limited to state-owned firms, and now allows both private and foreign entities to build, own, and operate nuclear plants. The Opposition has flagged several concerns, including the intent of the government in opening up the sector.