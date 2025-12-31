  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Indian economy to record high growth despite volatile external environment

Indian Economy to Record High Growth Despite Volatile External Environment

Financial sector regulators recognise that financial stability is not an end in itself

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian economy growth
info_icon

 Indian economy is projected to register high growth, driven by strong domestic consumption and investment despite a volatile and unfavourable external environment, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

"Maintaining financial stability and strengthening the financial system remains our north star," Malhotra said in his foreword in the latest edition of the RBI Financial Stability Report.

Indian economy growth - null
Goldilocks Phase, Reforms Glide Path to Spur Indian Economy in 2026

BY PTI

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

According to him, financial sector regulators recognise that financial stability is not an end in itself and promoting innovation and growth, protecting consumers, a pragmatic approach to regulation and supervision that improves financial system efficiency are equally important.

Related Content
Related Content

"The most important contribution the policymakers can make is to foster a financial system that is robust and resilient to shocks, efficient in providing financial services and promotes responsible innovation," he said.

Malhotra noted that the Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient supported by strong growth, benign inflation, healthy balance sheets of financial and non-financial firms, sizeable buffers and prudent policy reforms.

Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5% in FY26 - null
Indian Economy Expected to Grow 6.5% in FY26 Amid US Tariffs' Impact on Exports, Says ADB

BY Outlook Business Desk

"Despite a volatile and unfavourable external environment, the Indian economy is projected to register high growth, driven by strong domestic consumption and investment. Nonetheless, we recognise the near-term challenges from external spillovers and continue to build strong guardrails to safeguard the economy and the financial system from potential shocks," he said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×