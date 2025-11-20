Russian Oil Imports Fall By Half Ahead of US Sanctions Deadline

Why Has the US Sanctioned Russian Oil Companies?

US President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that Russia’s oil revenue is fuelling the ongoing war in Ukraine. The US and the European Commission have imposed sanctions on Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow’s energy revenues, pressure President Vladimir Putin, and push him towards a ceasefire with Kyiv. However, the West has been unsuccessful so far, as Putin shows no signs of being pressured or taking steps to end the war.