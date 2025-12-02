Apple to Resist Sanchar Saathi Mandate; Minister Says App ‘Optional’ After Backlash

The DoT ordered smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app, but Apple does not plan to comply, as per a report
The mandate was aimed at curbing fake devices and helping users report misuse of telecom services.
The directive sparked privacy concerns online and drew criticism from Opposition Party the Indian National Congress.
A day after the Department of Telecom directed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the government’s Sanchar Saathi application on all devices, a report claims that iPhone maker Apple does not intend to comply. The order was issued to protect citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets and to make it easier to report suspected misuse of telecom resources, the Ministry of Communication said on Monday.
However, the directive triggered concerns on social media over personal data protection and allegations of government monitoring. The main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, also criticised the move.
A Reuters report said Apple plans to tell the government it does not follow such mandates anywhere in the world due to the privacy and security risks they pose to the iOS ecosystem. “It’s not just like taking a sledgehammer; this is like a double-barrel gun,” one source told the agency. Apple tightly controls its App Store and iOS software, the core of its $100-billion-a-year services business, while Android’s open-source structure gives manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi greater flexibility.
The report added that Apple does not intend to challenge the order in court or issue a public statement, but will explain that compliance could create security vulnerabilities. Other companies, including Samsung, are reportedly reviewing the directive. The order was issued without industry consultation, the report said.
Clarification Amid Backlash
On Tuesday, after criticism from netizens, the opposition, a policy think tank, and industry voices, Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia issued a clarification.
In a post on X, he wrote: “The objective of the Sanchar Saathi app is to enable individuals to protect their privacy and stay safe from online fraud.” He added that the system is “completely voluntary”, saying users may activate the app to access its benefits or delete it at any time.
Despite this, netizens pointed to the order dated November 28 circulating on social media.
“Rule 8(4) of the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, mandates that every manufacturer or importer of any telecommunications equipment that bears an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number shall ensure compliance with the directive,” the order states.
The ministry’s own statement on PIB also said the directions must be implemented within 90 days, with a compliance report due in 120 days.
Digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) argued that if implemented, the mandate would “convert every smartphone sold in India into a vessel for state-mandated software that the user cannot meaningfully refuse, control or remove”.
“For this to work, the app will almost certainly require system-level or root-level access, similar to carrier or OEM system apps. That design choice erodes the protections that normally stop one app from accessing another’s data, turning Sanchar Saathi into a permanent, non-consensual point of access within the operating system of every Indian smartphone user,” the group said.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X that the “unilateral” direction to preload the app without consulting stakeholders was “akin to dictatorship”.
Sanchar Saathi App
Launched on January 17, 2025, the app is used by over 20 crore people, according to Minister Scindia. He said 1.5 crore active users are connected to the app. Since launch, over 1.43 crore mobile connections have been disconnected after users selected the ‘Not My Number’ option. The app has traced 26 lakh mobile phones, of which 7.23 lakh were returned to their owners.
Additionally, 40.96 lakh fraudulent mobile connections reported by users have been disconnected, and 6.2 lakh fraud-linked IMEIs have been blocked, he said.