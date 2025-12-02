Apple to Resist Sanchar Saathi Mandate; Minister Says App ‘Optional’ After Backlash

A Reuters report said Apple plans to tell the government it does not follow such mandates anywhere in the world due to the privacy and security risks they pose to the iOS ecosystem. “It’s not just like taking a sledgehammer; this is like a double-barrel gun,” one source told the agency. Apple tightly controls its App Store and iOS software, the core of its $100-billion-a-year services business, while Android’s open-source structure gives manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi greater flexibility.