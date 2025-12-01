Lok Sabha Passes Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill 2025, Replacing Ordinance

Meanwhile, Opposition members continued their protests, leading to repeated disruptions, and the House was adjourned for the day. It will reconvene on December 2. The Opposition is pushing for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has announced the SIR exercise across Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls next year.