Russian President Putin to Visit India on December 5; Will Attend Russia-India Forum 2025

Putin will visit India on December 5 to attend the Russia–India Forum 2025, his first visit since 2021, with both sides preparing for high-level talks.
Modi and Putin are expected to sign a labour mobility agreement, creating a formal framework for legal migration.
The visit comes amid U.S. pressure on India’s Russian oil imports, with Washington imposing a 25% tariff.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 5 and will attend the Russia-India Forum 2025, scheduled for December 4–5, event host Roscongress said. The update follows Russian state media outlet TASS reporting that Moscow is “actively preparing” for Putin’s visit before the end of the year.
"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The upcoming trip will be Putin’s first visit to India since 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin last met in September in China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
Modi–Putin to Sign Labour Mobility Agreement
Putin and Modi are expected to sign a bilateral labour mobility agreement during their meeting next month, media reports said. The pact aims to establish a framework for legal migration, protect workers’ rights, and expand the presence of skilled Indian manpower in Russia. According to reports, the agreement will ensure legal protection for existing Indian workers in Russia and open pathways for thousands of new professionals in key sectors such as construction, textiles, engineering, and electronics.
EAM Likely to Visit Russia Next Week
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Moscow on November 17 for SCO discussions and to prepare for Putin’s visit, The Hindustan Times reported, citing sources. He is also expected to hold a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. This will be Jaishankar’s second trip to Russia since August. However, neither New Delhi nor Moscow has formally announced the visit.
Mounting Pressure From Washington
Jaishankar’s and Putin’s visits come amid mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia, arguing that they help fuel Moscow’s ongoing war with Kyiv. Despite pressure from the US and other Western allies, India has maintained that its oil-purchase decisions will be driven by consumer interest.
By mid-August, Washington imposed a punitive 25% tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil. Indian refiners are now facing supply concerns and are exploring alternative markets to ensure uninterrupted crude supply. India meets nearly 80% of its oil requirement through imports.
Amid rising global tensions, ongoing trade talks with the US, and intensifying geopolitical pressures, Putin’s visit is expected to pave the way for deeper engagement on energy, trade, and strategic cooperation. India and Russia have been long-standing partners, with ties extending back to the Cold War era.