Oil Makes a Comeback Amid Transition Hype, with India at the Centre

It was only with the enforcement of sanctions on major Russian exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil, in late November that imports were tempered, dropping from an average of 1.7–1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to under 1 million bpd. Since Russian oil itself was not directly sanctioned, predictions that Indian imports would fall to zero remain unlikely, as refiners pivoted to non-sanctioned Russian entities to continue securing discounted crude.