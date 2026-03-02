India’s Push for Bond Market Reforms Unlikely to Have the Pace It Needs

One major reason behind these issues is India’s income level. “There has been and there will be, in the foreseeable future, a bias towards systemic stability at the expense of greater innovation,” adds Mohan, who has served on several committees associated with financial institutions including the RBI. “At the present per capita level of the Indian economy, a certain risk-aversion is inevitable. The priority is to protect the principal of savers even if it means relatively lower returns to them.”