RBI Proposes 1-Hour Delay for Transactions Above ₹10,000 to Fight Digital Fraud

While account takeover frauds have become negligible, APP frauds are rising sharply. The paper cites data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which shows that the number of fraud complaints surged from 2.6 lakh in 2021 to 28 lakh in 2025. Over the same period, the reported value of frauds increased from ₹551 crore to ₹22,931 crore.