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RBI Injects ₹84,582 Cr in Banking System in Two Variable Rate Repo

The RBI injected another ₹34,581 crore at 5.26% cut-off and 5.30% weighted average rate at an auction later during the day

P
PTI
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RBI Injects ₹84,582 Cr in Banking System in Two Variable Rate Repo
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday injected ₹84,582 crore of transient liquidity into the banking system through two variable rate repo (VRR) auctions.

The central bank injected ₹50,001 crore through first three-day VRR auction early in the day at cut-off rate of 5.34% and weighted average rate of 5.44%, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI injected another ₹34,581 crore at 5.26% cut-off and 5.30% weighted average rate at an auction later during the day.

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In the first auction, the central bank received bids of ₹57,287 crore as against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore and accepted bids worth ₹50,001 crore. However, for the second auction, bids received were lower than the notified amount.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about ₹1.27 lakh crore as on March 27.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of ₹2,73,530 crore in to the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.

Prior to this, the RBI has infused ₹3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.

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