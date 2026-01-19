  1. home
Silver Futures Soar Past ₹3 Lakh/Kg; Gold Scale Record High on Global Rally

The metal has climbed ₹3,698, or 2.7%, over the previous week

PTI
info_icon

 Silver prices surged on Monday to cross the ₹3 lakh-per-kg milestone in futures trade for the first time, supported by strong investor demand and global sentiment in precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery skyrocketed by ₹13,553, or 4.71 per cent, to hit a record of ₹3,01,315 per kilogram.

Over the past week, silver futures rallied by nearly 14%, or ₹35,037.

Gold futures too witnessed strong buying interest and scaled fresh records. The yellow metal for the February contract appreciated by ₹2,983, or 2.09%, to ₹1,45,500 per 10 grams.

The metal has climbed ₹3,698, or 2.7%, over the previous week.

In the international market, Comex silver futures for March delivery jumped by $5.81, or 6.56%, in the Asian trading session, to hit a record of ₹94.35 per ounce.

Gold for February delivery also climbed by $102.6, or 2.23% to scale an all-time high of $4,698 per ounce.

On the global front, silver gained $9.2, or 11.6%, last week, while gold added $94.5, or 2.09%, as both metals drew strength from rising geopolitical tensions and a weak US dollar.

Analysts said silver's rally has outpaced gold's in recent sessions, buoyed by rising industrial demand and supply concerns.

