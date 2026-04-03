RBI Grants Approval To Emirates NBD Bank To Acquire Up To 74 Pc Stake In RBL Bank

It further said that the RBI approval is subject to receipt of necessary approval from Government of India for investment beyond 49% in the bank under the approval route and compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI (Commercial Banks- Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025, dated November 28, 2025, provisions of the FEMA 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable.