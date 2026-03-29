No Deal Yet: India, US Clash Over 27-Year-Old Digital Tariffs at WTO Summit

The crux of the disagreement is the duration of any extension. India has indicated it is willing to accept a two-year renewal, according to a Reuters report. Washington, however, is holding out for a permanent ban. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has made it clear that Washington has no interest in yet another short-term fix, the report added. US Ambassador to the WTO Joseph Barloon, ahead of the talks, reinforced this stance, saying a permanent extension would give the US the confidence to remain "fully engaged" in the trade body, the report said.