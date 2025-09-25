  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. New us probes signal trump tariff heat on robotics machinery and medical devices

Economy and Policy

New US Probes Signal Trump Tariff Heat on Robotics, Machinery & Medical Devices

The Trump administration is weighing another wave of tariffs, this time targeting robotics, industrial machinery, and medical devices. The US Department of Commerce has opened national security investigations under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US investigates robotics, industrial machinery, and medical device imports

  • Possible sector-specific tariffs in addition to August’s global duties

  • Section 232 probe focuses on national security implications

The Trump tariff crisis is not over yet! The US President may bring some more product categories under the ambit of tariffs. The Department of Commerce in America has launched investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and medical devices, which signal the possibility of fresh sector-specific tariffs, Bloomberg reported.

And the potential tariff rate would be in addition to the global country-wise duties rolled out in August. The investigation has been launched under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which will examine the national security implications of imports widely used in US factories. These include computer-controlled mechanical systems, milling machines, and stamping and pressing machines.

A separate inquiry will examine medical equipment such as syringes, sutures, catheters, gauze, and protective gear, as Trump’s push to boost domestic production by imposing taxes in import-reliant companies, the report said.

null - null
US Tariff to Slow Down Pace, Scale of Energy Transition: Vedanta Resources CEO

BY PTI

The probes extend to robotics and industrial machinery, which are critical to major US automakers and heavy-equipment manufacturers. Smaller businesses are also increasingly adopting collaborative robots, or “co-bots”, while industrial robots remain vital to logistics chain.

It is pertinent to note that America’s top sources of finished robots are Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Denmark. Michigan State professor Jason Miller, as quoted by Bloomberg, stated that these five countries account for about two-thirds of total imports valued at $1.3 billion based on 2024 trade figures.

The US Department of Commerce has asked public for comments on domestic production of industrial machines and robots, and whether producers should be protected, until mid-October.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran - null
India-US Tariff Talks Likely to Conclude With Resolution on 25% Additional Levies in Couple of Months, Says CEA

BY Outlook Business Desk

Trump's Tariff Saga

Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs on imports from more than 90 countries have officilly taken effect. Under the new rules, American companies importing foreign products will be required to pay additioal duties.

Brazil and India are among the hardest hit, each facing a steep 50% tariff on most goods, with India’s new rate came into effect on 27 August. Trump has imposed 35% tariffs on Canada, which took effect in August.

The new measures hit Switzerland hardest, with a 39% tariff. Germany and Japan are facing a 15% tariff under the new measures. Australia and Chile see more moderate duties of 10%.

Trump has recently asked the European Union to slam China and India with tariffs up to 100%. This comes as a part of his efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Related Content
Related Content

The US president had even threatened harsher measures against Russia, but not taken any action despite Putin ignoring his deadlines and threats of sanctions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×