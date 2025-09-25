New US Probes Signal Trump Tariff Heat on Robotics, Machinery & Medical Devices

US investigates robotics, industrial machinery, and medical device imports
Possible sector-specific tariffs in addition to August’s global duties
Section 232 probe focuses on national security implications
The Trump tariff crisis is not over yet! The US President may bring some more product categories under the ambit of tariffs. The Department of Commerce in America has launched investigations into imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and medical devices, which signal the possibility of fresh sector-specific tariffs, Bloomberg reported.
And the potential tariff rate would be in addition to the global country-wise duties rolled out in August. The investigation has been launched under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which will examine the national security implications of imports widely used in US factories. These include computer-controlled mechanical systems, milling machines, and stamping and pressing machines.
A separate inquiry will examine medical equipment such as syringes, sutures, catheters, gauze, and protective gear, as Trump’s push to boost domestic production by imposing taxes in import-reliant companies, the report said.
The probes extend to robotics and industrial machinery, which are critical to major US automakers and heavy-equipment manufacturers. Smaller businesses are also increasingly adopting collaborative robots, or “co-bots”, while industrial robots remain vital to logistics chain.
It is pertinent to note that America’s top sources of finished robots are Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Denmark. Michigan State professor Jason Miller, as quoted by Bloomberg, stated that these five countries account for about two-thirds of total imports valued at $1.3 billion based on 2024 trade figures.
The US Department of Commerce has asked public for comments on domestic production of industrial machines and robots, and whether producers should be protected, until mid-October.
Trump's Tariff Saga
Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs on imports from more than 90 countries have officilly taken effect. Under the new rules, American companies importing foreign products will be required to pay additioal duties.
Brazil and India are among the hardest hit, each facing a steep 50% tariff on most goods, with India’s new rate came into effect on 27 August. Trump has imposed 35% tariffs on Canada, which took effect in August.
The new measures hit Switzerland hardest, with a 39% tariff. Germany and Japan are facing a 15% tariff under the new measures. Australia and Chile see more moderate duties of 10%.
Trump has recently asked the European Union to slam China and India with tariffs up to 100%. This comes as a part of his efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
The US president had even threatened harsher measures against Russia, but not taken any action despite Putin ignoring his deadlines and threats of sanctions.