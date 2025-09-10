India-US Return to Trade Negotiation Table; Shrimp, Textile Stocks Surge in Hopes of Tariff Breakthrough

US President Donald Trump, on a Truth Social post, announced that Washington and New Delhi would restart negotiations to resolve their festering trade dispute. “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!” he posted.