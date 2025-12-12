PM Modi Holds Call With Trump Seeking Tariff Relief From 50% Duty

According to Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, India and the US have resolved most of their outstanding trade issues, and the final bilateral trade deal will likely be signed by March 2026. “I was hoping something would be done by the end of November, but it has turned out to be elusive,” he noted. “That’s why it is difficult to give a timeline on this. However, I would be surprised if we don’t have it sealed by the end of the financial year,” Nageswaran said, speaking to Bloomberg Television.