Lower CASA Ratios, Decline in FDs Pose Deposit Stability Challenges for Banks: Report

"Two key trends, a decline in household contribution to term deposits and a lower Casa ratio, indicate a structural shift in deposit composition. And these may pose challenges to deposit stability and impact funding costs over the medium to long term, particularly during periods of tight liquidity," the rating agency said in a note Housheholds accounted for 60% of the deposit base in March 2025 as against 64% in March 2020, Crisil said, adding that besides growth in deposits, composition of the base is also very important for banks because it influences the stability and costs.