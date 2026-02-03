US–India Trade Deal Lifts Shrimp and Textile Stocks Up to 20%

“The India–US relationship, which many expected to strengthen during President Trump’s second term, reached a new low in June. For the world at large, strained ties between the two largest democracies were hardly good news. Against this backdrop, the new India–US trade deal, lowering the average tariff rate to about 18% from the earlier punitive 50%, marks a meaningful reset in bilateral economic relations,” said Nachiketa Sawrikar, fund manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund.