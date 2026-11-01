Focus Must Shift to Recognising Potential Economic Gains of Clean Air: CSE's Anumita Roychowdhury

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The evidence increasingly shows that air pollution is imposing significant economic and health costs on India. Several studies from credible institutions have estimated the scale of these losses.

For instance, a Lancet study estimated that air pollution was costing India roughly 9.5% of its GDP. The World Bank has put the figure at around 6% of GDP, while a Dalberg [a consultancy] study highlighted substantial losses to Indian businesses, estimating the costs at around 3% of GDP.

The economic impact is visible in several ways. When people fall ill, there is a significant loss of productivity. We have also seen reports of reduced consumer footfall during periods of severe pollution in Delhi. There are also concerns about people shifting their base and businesses, raising questions about operating in highly polluted locations such as Delhi.

So, the evidence increasingly suggests that pollution is under-mining economic activity. We may talk about economic growth, but if a significant part of that growth is being eroded by pollution-related health and productivity losses, the gains are not being fully realised.

At the same time, this argument can be turned around. If we are able to address pollution effectively and improve air quality, we can unlock what could be called a 'clean-air dividend’. Investments in clean mobility, cleaner industrial processes, modern waste management and pollution-control technologies can strengthen the economy, create jobs and secure livelihoods.

Effective action on pollution can reduce health and economic losses while creating new economic gains. The focus should shift from simply measuring the losses to recognising the potential economic benefits of cleaner air.