India’s Supply Chain Moment: Big Bets & Deals but Import Dependence Still a Weight on Ambition

PLI programmes have drawn over $20bn in new investment and are projected to generate $191bn in incremental output across strategic sectors, the FICCI–BCG report noted. The policy is nudging India up the value chain, visible in sectors ranging from buzzing electronics assembly lines to new pharmaceutical plants producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).



In fact, smartphones have suddenly vaulted into India’s top export earners with shipments of devices surging 55% last year to reach $24.1bn in 2024–25, overtaking traditional export stalwarts like refined petroleum and gems and jewellery. This growth is underpinned by PLI incentives that have attracted global electronics giants to set up assembly and manufacturing facilities in India.