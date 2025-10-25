A

Despite global headwinds and uncertainty in the trade environment, our exports have maintained growth. During the first five months of the current fiscal year, while the overall exports recorded a moderate growth of 2.5%, the non-oil and non-gems & jewellery exports during this period grew by 7.8% year-on-year.

Analysis of India’s exports to the US reveals that our exports to the US rose nearly 18% during first five months of the current fiscal (up to August 2025), which may be attributed to pre-emptive inventory accumulation by importers in response to the levy of reciprocal tariffs. In-fact, the impact of additional tariffs levied by the US on India in August (25% from 7th August and additional 25% from 27th August) is not yet seen, as August exports to the US rose by 7% year-on-year. The real impact on exports may be felt over the next few months, perhaps until the BTA is signed between India and the US.

Non-US markets are also emerging as critical growth anchors. Between April and August 2025, exports to China rose 20%, Germany 11%, and the UAE 6.5%. India has also been actively advancing trade partnerships with major economies. India’s trade agreements with several countries over the last few years has opened up opportunities for Indian businesses.