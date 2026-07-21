DGFT Proposes Exemption for Low-Value Shipments Up to ₹10,000

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade proposed exempting export shipments with a free-on-board value up to ₹10,000 from RCMC requirements.
This proposed amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 aims to support MSMEs, artisans, and first-time e-commerce exporters.
The exemption will not apply to export items classified as restricted under the ITC HS classification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has proposed exempting low-value export shipments up to ₹10,000 from Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) requirements.
The DGFT issued a trade notice on July 20, 2026, proposing an amendment to Paragraph 2.57 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, which was prepared under the stakeholder consultation provisions of the policy. The authority invited feedback before finalising the change.
Stakeholders, industry associations and exporters have 10 days from the notice date to submit suggestions via email.
Details of Proposed Exemption
Exporters currently must obtain an RCMC from Export Promotion Councils or other designated authorities to access FTP benefits and concessions. The certificate serves as formal proof of an exporter's registration with a designated body.
The proposed exemption applies specifically to goods with a free-on-board (FOB) value of ₹10,000 or less. Eligible shippers will not need a Certificate of Registration to apply for import or export authorisations.
This exemption will not apply to items classified as "Restricted" under the ITC (HS) classification.
Advertisement
Boosting Small Scale Exports
The amendment aims to create a "de minimis" exemption for low-value exports via postal, courier and e-commerce channels. The DGFT stated the change accommodates emerging trade pathways.
The measure is designed to reduce compliance burdens for small exporters, MSMEs, artisans and first-time exporters. It seeks to remove procedural hurdles for individuals sending low-value consignments overseas.
This policy adjustment aligns with India's broader strategy to expand exports through e-commerce and ease international market access.
Strategy to Promote Outbound Shipments
DGFT's proposal arrives in parallel with the efforts of 28 states and Union Territories (UTs) to accelerate outbound shipments. Every one of the 36 states and UTs now has a State Export Promotion Committee (SEPC) and a District Export Promotion Committee (DEPC).
Advertisement
These local bodies are actively mapping trade potential. Regional offices of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have drafted action plans for 590 districts. Of these, DEPCs have formally notified 249 plans to outline local export strategies, the official added.
This grassroots focus aligns with national economic goals. The Centre encourages state participation in trade promotion to expand domestic manufacturing and generate employment.