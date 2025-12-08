India Likely To Host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Next Month: Reports

India is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in January, following Putin’s visit to New Delhi last week.
Timing of the visit may depend on US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan and ongoing domestic political pressure on Zelenskyy over a major corruption scandal.
Modi and Zelenskyy are expected to focus on elevating bilateral ties and India’s role in promoting ceasefire, peace, and diplomatic dialogue.
After hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 23rd India–Russia Summit in New Delhi last week, India is now preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to multiple media reports. Zelenskyy is expected to visit India as early as January, with diplomatic preparations underway for several weeks. Officials familiar with the matter told Mint that New Delhi had reached out to Zelenskyy’s office even before Putin’s arrival, signalling India’s continued attempt to maintain engagement with both sides of the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.
India has repeatedly stated that it is not ‘neutral’ in its position on the conflict, but instead advocates for dialogue, diplomacy, and an immediate end to violence. During his meeting with Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that India does not take a neutral stance and stressed that the human cost of war is unacceptable. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar similarly emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward, adding that India remains committed to supporting peace initiatives.
According to Mint, the timing of Zelenskyy’s potential visit will depend on several evolving geopolitical factors, including the progress of US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan aimed at facilitating negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Reports also suggest that the Ukrainian government is currently under significant domestic pressure following a major corruption scandal, which may influence the scheduling and political considerations surrounding Zelenskyy’s foreign travel.
Diplomatic engagement between India and Ukraine has gained momentum over the past year. In August 2024, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk announced that Modi had invited Zelenskyy to visit India, expressing confidence that the visit would take place soon. Last year, Modi travelled to Ukraine in what was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of ties in 1992. During the visit, both leaders expressed interest in elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership.
Indian and Ukrainian leaders have historically met infrequently — in 1992, 2002, and 2012 — before their recent bilateral discussions in New York last year. A visit by Zelenskyy to New Delhi would mark a critical diplomatic moment as India continues to balance complex relationships with both Kyiv and Moscow.