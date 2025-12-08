India Likely To Host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Next Month: Reports

After hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 23rd India–Russia Summit in New Delhi last week, India is now preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to multiple media reports. Zelenskyy is expected to visit India as early as January, with diplomatic preparations underway for several weeks. Officials familiar with the matter told Mint that New Delhi had reached out to Zelenskyy’s office even before Putin’s arrival, signalling India’s continued attempt to maintain engagement with both sides of the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.