Indian Trade Unions Flag Concerns Over New Labour Codes, Plan Nationwide Protests

Industry leaders have also weighed in. “India’s new labour codes are a reminder that good economics and good politics can walk together. They signal a structural shift in how the country sees work. An economy that blends manufacturing, services and a rising gig sector needs both speed and safety,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO – Jobs Marketplace, Apna. “Taken together, these reforms open the door to a more organised and future-ready labour market where flexibility for employers sits comfortably with fairness for employees.”