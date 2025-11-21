Labour Minister Mandaviya said on X, "Modi Government’s Guarantee: Dignity for Every Worker! From today, the new labour codes have been made effective in the country." The minister said the codes will guarantee minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for the youth, equal pay and respect for women, social security for 40 crore workers, gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment, free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, double wages for overtime, 100 per cent health security for workers in hazardous sectors and social justice for workers as per international standards.